Hit Blockbuster ‘A Quiet Place’ Slammed For Its ‘Regressive’ Stance On Guns

Leftists are very angry that the hit horror film, “A Quiet Place,” which depicts a family living in silence, evading an alien force that has consumed most of humanity, allows its characters to carry — and even use — guns.

The New Yorker called “A Quiet Place’s” politics, “regressive,” calling the picture a right-wing “fantasy of survivalism” where both the father and mother wield firearms in order to protect their growing family. The family, the magazine moans, lacks an “authentic inner expression” but manage to “bring to the fore” the “idealistic elements of gun culture.”

It’s also white supremacist, The New Yorker’s critic argues, if you consider the family, who lives in silence so as not to alert angry, shelled aliens to their presence, is representative of a “silent white” majority that “doesn’t dare to speak freely for fear of being heard by the super-sensitive ears of the dark others.”

Those “dark others” are not minorities — they’re voracious aliens. And the aliens aren’t, as far as the filmmakers are concerned, a metaphor for progressive America. – READ MORE

