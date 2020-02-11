‘Historic’ Christian event brings together 140,000 youth — and Brazil’s president

Thousands of Christians – including President Jair Bolsonaro – gathered in three stadiums in Brazil Saturday to turn to Jesus and send out missionaries to the world.

Bolsonaro wasn’t invited by the event organizer, The Send Brazil, but he showed up at the stadium in Brasilia, the nation’s capital, because he wanted to be there for the historic event, which local news outlets called the “largest Christian simultaneous event in Brazil’s history.”

The leader nicknamed the “Trump of the Tropics” was met with thunderous applause when he declared that he is a believer in Jesus and that Brazil belongs to God.

More than 140,000 people attended the 12-hour event at three different stadiums – Brasilia Nacional Stadium, and Morumbi Stadium and Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo – with 1.7 million watching on the Portuguese livestream and more than 560,000 on the English one.

Andy Byrd and Teo Hayashi, co-organizers of The Send Brazil, told Fox News it took “unparalleled unity” to put together the massive three-stadium event, in which thousands made decisions for Jesus, committed to fasting, Bible reading plans and missions to the nations, colleges and high schools. The Send Brazil was brought together by seven ministries collectively called “The Send,” which first launched last year in Orlando. – READ MORE

