Historic Achievement: Labor Union Backs Trump USMCA Trade Agreement

The AFL-CIO, the largest labor union in North America, has endorsed President Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), showing its first public support of a trade deal in decades.

In a historic feat for Trump, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka announced that the labor union would be endorsing USMCA, which the White House has crafted to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“Make no mistake, we demanded a trade deal that benefits workers and fought every single day to negotiate that deal,” Trumka said in a statement. “Now we have secured an agreement that working people can proudly support.”

"The USMCA also eliminates special carve-outs for corporations like the giveaway to Big Pharma in the administration's initial proposal and loopholes designed to make it harder to prosecute labor violations," Trumka said.