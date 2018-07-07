True Pundit

Hispanic Unemployment Rate Sinks to All-Time Low in June

The Bureau Of Labor Statics Reported Friday The Unemployment Rate For Hispanics Fell To An All-time Low In The Month Of June.

Dropping from its previous record of 4.8 percent from October of 2006, Hispanic unemployment currently sits at 4.6 percent for the month.

Unemployment among African-Americans inched up to 6.5 percent — recording the second lowest unemployment rate for the group since the Bureau of Labor Statics began tracking the metric in 1972. – READ MORE

