His Sister Died In Parkland. He Wanted To Speak At The March But Was Not Allowed – Here’s His Message (VIDEO)

Meadow died saving and shielding her fellow classmates. Andrew has spent the following weeks as a one-man wrecking crew, advocating for safer schools and getting legislation passed.

Hunter, Andrew’s son and Meadow’s brother, wanted to speak on Saturday at the March For Our Lives, in Meadow’s honor and in spite of his anti-gun control stance. Andrew says the organizers decided not to allow Hunter to speak at the last minute. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1