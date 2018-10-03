Hirono: Kavanaugh Throwing Ice at Someone in College Is ‘Very Relevant,’ Reason FBI Must Investigate (VIDEO)

Sen. Maize Hirono (D., Hawaii) said on Tuesday that a story about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh throwing ice at someone’s face while he was in college shows why the FBI must conduct an investigation into his behavior.

CNN host John Berman asked the senator about a New York Times story, published Monday, that details a 1985 bar fight in which Kavanaugh was questioned by the police. Kavanaugh’s friend Chris Dudley threw a glass bottle at someone’s head and was arrested. Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at someone.

“I want to ask you about these new developments we found out overnight, these police documents that show that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice in someone’s face during a bar fight when he was in college. Do you feel that is in anyway disqualifying for someone in the Supreme Court?” Berman asked.

“This is why we need an FBI investigation, because there are a lot of allegations and the reports really are about how he behaves when he is drunk,” Hirono said. “So that is very relevant. And the portrayal of himself as practically a choir boy is contradicted by his roommate, for example, in high school and people in high school. This is why we need an FBI investigation, why we have been calling for one for what seems like months.” – READ MORE

I smell Pulitzer.

As an undergraduate student at Yale, Brett M. Kavanaugh was involved in an altercation at a local bar during which he was accused of throwing ice on another patron, according to a police report.

The incident, which occurred in September 1985 during Mr. Kavanaugh’s junior year, resulted in Mr. Kavanaugh and four other men being questioned by the New Haven Police Department. Mr. Kavanaugh was not arrested, but the police report stated that a 21-year-old man accused Mr. Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him “for some unknown reason.”

A witness to the fight said that Chris Dudley, a Yale basketball player who was friends with Mr. Kavanaugh, then hit the man in the ear with a glass, according to the police report, which was obtained by The New York Times.

The report said that the victim, Dom Cozzolino, “was bleeding from the right ear” and was later treated at a local hospital. A detective was notified of the incident at 1:20 a.m.

Mr. Dudley denied the accusation, according to the report. For his part, speaking to the officers, Mr. Kavanaugh did not want “to say if he threw the ice or not,” the police report said. READ MORE: