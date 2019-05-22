Hirono: I Told Eighth Grade Girls ‘We Have to Fight for Abortion Rights’

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) told a crowd of protesters in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday that she informed a group of eighth graders at a public school in Hawaii that “we have to fight for abortion rights.”

“I asked the girls in that group of eighth graders, ‘How many of you girls think that government should be telling us women and if we should be having babies?’ Not a single one of them raised their hands,” Hirono said.

Hirono also said she lectured the boys present at the public school gathering.

Here is @maziehirono at the #StopTheBans rally, saying she just told a bunch of 8th grade girls that their abortion rights are under attack. pic.twitter.com/PoaLWD1BaU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2019

“To the boys who were there, among the 60, I said, ‘You know, it’s kind of hard for a woman to get pregnant without you guys.’ They got it,” she said. “‘How many of you boys think government should be telling girls and women when if we’re going to be having babies?’ And not a single one of them raised their hands.” – READ MORE