WARNING GRAPHIC: Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser Breaks Silence With Graphic Allegations

In the interview excerpt, former Joe Biden staffer Tara Reade described a graphic 1993 incident where a superior asked her to take a gym bag to Biden “down towards the capital.” Then she recalls being called towards the “side area” where Biden greeted her.

“We were alone and it was the strangest thing,” she said. “There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.”

Reade went on to say that she was wearing a business skirt with no stockings because it was hot at the time. While up against the wall, Reade says Biden’s “hands were on me and underneath my clothes.”

The details get even more graphic and disturbing from there. VERY disturbing. (Listen below)

Reade also said Biden was kissing her and saying multiple things to her. She remembered a couple of the comments.

“I remember him saying first, like as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else,’” she said. “And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing, and I kind of just pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ And that phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might’ve said and I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘i thought’ or ‘I heard’ but he implied that I had done this.” READ MORE & Listen Below:

