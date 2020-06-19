Hillsdale Unmoved by Leftist Pressure to Issue Black Lives Matter Statement

Hillsdale College is refusing to fold under pressure from alumni and students to make a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In a response Thursday morning, the conservative college insisted its past and present actions on racial injustice and police brutality speak for themselves.

“The College is pressed to speak,” the administration wrote in a letter published in the school’s student newspaper, the Collegian. “It is told that saying what it always has said is insufficient. Instead, it must decry racism and the mistreatment of Black Americans in particular. This, however, is precisely what the College has always said.”

Hillsdale, a college in south-central Michigan with about 1,500 students, has often stood apart from its liberal arts counterparts because of its reputation for bringing in conservative-leaning students. While Harvard, Yale, and dozens of other universities across the country have issued statements following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Hillsdale has remained silent.

Two letters pressuring the Hillsdale administration to release a statement in support of protesters circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms over the weekend and received hundreds of signatures from alumni, students, and other members of the Hillsdale community. – READ MORE

