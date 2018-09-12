Hillsborough teacher placed hidden camera where students change clothes, deputies say

A Hillsborough County teacher is charged with video voyeurism, accused of placing a hidden camera in the changing area of a fashion design class at Bloomingdale Senior High School.

The school’s principal sent an automated phone message to parents notifying them about the arrest of Mark William Ackett, 49, who was a family consumer science teacher and girl’s track coach at Bloomingdale High School.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, September 11, a student entered a designated fitting/changing room within a fashion design classroom to try on clothing. While changing into various outfits, the victim noticed an electronic recording devices set up to covertly record the same area where she was undressing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the student immediately dressed herself and reported the incident to the school administration. The administration began an initial investigation and alerted HCSO. Detectives began a criminal investigation, and learned that the cameras had been secretly placed in the changing room. The Sheriff’s Office says Ackett told detectives that he placed

them there intentionally and for the purposes of recording the victim in various stages of undress. Ackett admitted to detectives he was recording students while they were changing. READ MORE;

