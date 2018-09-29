Hillary’s 2016 National Press Secretary Calls Kavanaugh An ‘Attempted Rapist,’ Threatens To Throw Him Off The Supreme Court

On Thursday, Brian Fallon, current CNN political commentator and the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, issued a tweet calling Judge Brett Kavanaugh an “attempted rapist” and threatened that if Kavanaugh is confirmed for a seat on the Supreme Court, he would not serve for life.

If Senate GOP ignores Dr. Blasey Ford and tries to muscle an attempted rapist onto the Supreme Court:

1. They will pay dearly this November.

2. Senators up in 2020 (Collins, Gardner et al) will feel intense heat for next two years.

3. Kavanaugh will not serve for life. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 27, 2018

True to Democrat form, Fallon retweeted a tweet insisting that Kavanaugh and Justice Clarence Thomas were illegitimate justices because they "lied under oath in the face of credible allegations of sexual assault or harassment," and Justice Neil Gorsuch was illegitimate because his seat was stolen from Merrick Garland.

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE