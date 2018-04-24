Hillary to remove ‘wife’ from Twitter bio after quizzed by feminist writer

Hillary Clinton vowed to “change” her Twitter bio after it was pointed out at she lists “wife” first, while Bill Clinton doesn’t acknowledge her in his.

This is apparently the depth of the feminist struggle today.

While addressing the World Voices Festival on Sunday, Hillary was quizzed about “the fact that ‘wife’ comes first in @HillaryClinton‘s Twitter bio whereas the same order does not apply to her husband,” attendee Jazmin Kay reports.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie brings up the fact that "wife" comes first in @HillaryClinton's Twitter bio whereas the same order does not apply to her husband. "Well, when you put it like that I'm going to change it." –@HillaryClinton #PENfest pic.twitter.com/JqbuMhbzhm — Jazmin Kay (@JazminLKay) April 23, 2018

“Well, when you put it like that, I’m going to change it,” she reportedly responded to feminist writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. – READ MORE

