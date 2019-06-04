Hillary takes another swing at Sanders: ‘Anyone overtaking him in a district considered his, he’ll burn the place down’

Hillary Clinton is talking smack about Bernie Sanders, and she’ll be releasing a new book soon with her daughter, Chelsea.

Those are the highlights of a recent sit down with Page Six gossip columnist Cindy Adams, who marveled at how the former first lady “looked marvelous” when they met for fruit, a bagel and an “off-the-record” chat about politics.

“About the conga line for president. No good words about no good Bernie Sanders,” Adams wrote. “Stuff like: Anyone overtaking him in a district considered his, he’ll burn the place down.”

The criticism comes about two weeks after Clinton slammed male candidates running in the 2020 Democratic primary as “not likeable.”

“There have already been all these stories about them, ‘Are they likeable enough?’ For heaven’s sakes, that is such a sexist question. And yet it is asked all the time,” Clinton complained at a Columbia University talk. “And you look at these guys who are running and some of them I can tell you from personal experience are not likeable.” – READ MORE