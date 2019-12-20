Hillary STILL waffling on 2020: ‘Well, uhhh, you know, I, I don’t think so’

Former first lady Hillary Clinton was asked again about jumping into the 2020 presidential race during a recent book promotion in Westchester, New York, where she ducked, dived and dodged the question, as usual.

It wasn’t a yes, but it also wasn’t a no.

“So this next question is from Devon Sington: Dear Secretary Clinton, would you be able to run in the 2020 race?” Williams questioned, drawing an applause from the audience.

“Well, uhhh, you know, I, I don’t think so,” Clinton said.

She then danced around the question without ruling out the idea.

"Um, you know, look, I was so thrilled by the chance I had to be the nominee in 2016 and to campaign on what I thought would make the country safer, and more prosperous, and more opportunities for everybody," she said. "And, um, it's really important to me that I do everything I can to make sure we retire the incumbent, regardless of what happens with impeachment," Clinton said. "So that's the role I am playing."