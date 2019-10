Hillary Clinton took a rhetorical sledgehammer to President Trump on Wednesday in a way no other 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has done.

The failed 2016 nominee appeared on MSNBC’s Maddow and spent 96 percent of the time not promoting her book, but attacking her former foe and pushing his impeachment.

Hillary spent just 49 seconds discussing her new “Gutsy Women” book during the roughly 21-minute appearance. – READ MORE