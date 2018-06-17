Hillary speaks at 8th grade graduation — gingerly climbs stairs (VIDEO)

As President Trump circles the globe engaging world leaders at the G7 meetings and talking Kim Jong-un off the nuclear edge, Hillary Clinton is speaking to middle schoolers.

During a swing through San Francisco, the failed Democratic presidential candidate spoke to students graduating from The Hamlin School.

Here is another view of Hillary Clinton walking in to Hamlin school in San Francisco this morning. She’s speaking at 8th grade graduation. pic.twitter.com/LwBbOCohkW — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 15, 2018

Clinton’s entourage moved up the stairs as Hillary seemed to struggle at a slower pace, pulling herself up.

ABC 7 reports Clinton’s appearance was low key. So much so, the school actually denied she was going to be present.- READ MORE

