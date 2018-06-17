True Pundit

Politics TV

Hillary speaks at 8th grade graduation — gingerly climbs stairs (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

As President Trump circles the globe engaging world leaders at the G7 meetings and talking Kim Jong-un off the nuclear edge, Hillary Clinton is speaking to middle schoolers.

During a swing through San Francisco, the failed Democratic presidential candidate spoke to students graduating from The Hamlin School.

Clinton’s entourage moved up the stairs as Hillary seemed to struggle at a slower pace, pulling herself up.

ABC 7 reports Clinton’s appearance was low key. So much so, the school actually denied she was going to be present.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Hillary complains to 8th grade graduates about kids bullying her: Was 'put in circle and told to fight' neighbor girl - The American Mirror
Hillary complains to 8th grade graduates about kids bullying her: Was 'put in circle and told to fight' neighbor girl - The American Mirror

This post has been updated. As President Trump circles the globe engaging world leaders at the G7 meetings and talking Kim Jong-un off the nuclear edge, Hillary Clinton is speaking to middle schoolers. During a swing through San Francisco, the failed Democratic presidential candidate spoke to students graduating from The Hamlin School. "Be Brave. Be…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: