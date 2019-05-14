Hillary slams 2020 Dems: ‘Personal experience’ some ‘not likeable’ (VIDEO)

The non-candidate presidential candidate is now attacking the declared candidates.

The non-candidate candidate told an audience at Columbia University on Monday, “There have already been all these stories about them, ‘Are they likeable enough?’ For heaven’s sakes, that is such a sexist question. And yet it is asked all the time,” as someone snapped approval in the audience.

Hillary Clinton on democratic men running in 2020: “some of them, I can tell you from personal experience, are not likeable” pic.twitter.com/0XGkQv1UcW — Lucy Collins (@LucyWhitecotton) May 13, 2019

“And you look at these guys who are running and some of them I can tell you from personal experience are not likeable,” she said. – READ MORE