Hillary slams 2020 Dems: ‘Personal experience’ some ‘not likeable’ (VIDEO)

The non-candidate presidential candidate is now attacking the declared candidates.
The non-candidate candidate told an audience at Columbia University on Monday, “There have already been all these stories about them, ‘Are they likeable enough?’ For heaven’s sakes, that is such a sexist question. And yet it is asked all the time,” as someone snapped approval in the audience.
“And you look at these guys who are running and some of them I can tell you from personal experience are not likeable,” she said. – READ MORE