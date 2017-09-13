Hillary Says ‘Putting Coal Out Of Business’ Remark Was Her Biggest ‘Regret’

The biggest regret former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had during the presidential campaign was telling blue collar people in Ohio that her presidency would put the coal industry out of business, according to an excerpt from the Democrat’s forthcoming book.

Clinton blamed the media for blowing out of proportion comments she made in Ohio suggesting her presidency would end coal’s dominance in the energy markets. Clinton’s forthcoming book “What Happened” also heaped some of the blame for her poor performance in coal states on former President Barack Obama.

“It wasn’t the first time that happened during the 2016 election, and it wouldn’t be the last. But it is the one I regret the most.” Clinton wrote in a chapter titled “Country Roads,” which deals primarily with how she campaigned in Ohio and other states dependent on coal production. Her book will be released Sept. 12, but The Daily Caller News Foundation has reviewed portions of the book’s digital copy. – READ MORE