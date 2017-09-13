Hillary Says Her Election Afterparty Felt Like An ‘Irish Wake’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s post-election party was like a funeral procession but with glitz and glam, according to excerpts from her new memoir “What Happened.”

The afterparty wasn’t all fun and games, however. It was a somber affair commemorating a presidential election loss that sent Clinton and the media reeling.

“It felt a little like an Irish wake: celebration amid the sadness,” Clinton wrote. “Let it never be said that the Hillary for America staff didn’t stick together when it counted. To help matters, there was an open bar.” – READ MORE