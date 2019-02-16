Hillary Refuses To Answer Question On 2020 Run

Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions from reporters Friday about whether she plans to run for president in 2020.

Clinton was attending the funeral for former Democratic Michigan Rep. John Dingell, who passed away Feb. 7. Video shows reporters asking Clinton about Dingell’s legacy before moving on to the topic of her long-rumored 2020 run.

“Secretary Clinton, one other question for you about 2020,” the reporter says, to which Clinton laughs. “Are you — what do you think of the candidates? Are you happy?”

The second reporter then interjects, asking, “Are you going to run?”

Clinton puts off the question, saying, “We’ve got — we’ve got to think about John Dingell and his legacy.”

Clinton has cultivated mystery around her possible candidacy since 2018. Clinton associate Mark Penn published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in November 2018 claiming Clinton would almost certainly run again.

“Do not underestimate Hillary’s positioning to run again,” Penn said on Fox News days after publishing the op-ed. “Clintons never stop until they get where they want to go.”

“Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs. Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle — back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994,” he wrote.

Not all Clinton acolytes are so confident, however. Advisor Philippe Reines put the chances of her running “somewhere between highly unlikely and zero … but it’s not zero.”

