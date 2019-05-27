Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech (VIDEO)

Most graduation speeches are filled with optimistic anecdotes and bits of advice for young people ready to take on the world.

At the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts commencement on Saturday, it was all about Hillary Clinton, because, after all, she had the microphone.

During the roughly 28-minute address, Hillary talked about herself 106 times, or once every 16 seconds.

All told, she said “I” 75 times, “Me” 18 times and “My” 13 times.

“It is absolutely wonderful for me to be here,” she began, not clarifying whether she was talking about her own feelings, or what the audience should be thinking. – READ MORE

