Hillary: Putin Thinks ‘He Has Died And Gone To Heaven’ With Trump In Office

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday at Dartmouth College that Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks “he has died and gone to heaven” having President Donald Trump in office.

Clinton spoke at the annual Obenshain Family Great Issues Lecture with Jake Sullivan, a former Obama foreign policy adviser who now serves as a Distinguished Fellow in International Affairs at Dartmouth. Clinton discussed foreign policy, domestic issues, her 2016 presidential campaign and her thoughts on Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin.

“I am well aware that he thinks he has died and gone to heaven having the current occupant of the Oval Office,” Clinton said to the audience, “Who meets with him in private and doesn’t report out what they have talked about, who has an hour and a half conversation after the Mueller Report comes out and doesn’t stand up for America, but basically excuses Russian behavior.”

The former Secretary of State added that she considers it a badge of honor that she “apparently really annoyed” Putin while serving as Secretary of State because she “was standing up for American values.”

Clinton also discussed the Mueller Report, saying that the report reveals Russia interfered in the 2016 election cycle and will continue to interfere in future U.S. elections. Clinton claims the Mueller Report clearly shows Trump obstructed justice, though Attorney General William Barr said multiple times that the Mueller Report does not contain any evidence that Trump colluded with Russia or obstructed justice in any way.

