Hillary Photo Explodes After Eagle-Eyed Observers Notice Big Problem with Coat

Was Hillary Clinton honest with the American people about her health during the 2016 presidential campaign, or has she been hiding a severe condition all this time?

That’s the question making the rounds among concerned observers after strange photos of Clinton were published online. While walking on a public sidewalk in New York last week, the former secretary of state was seen with an unnatural protrusion under her unseasonably long coat.

Fashion faux pas are not usually that interesting, but Clinton’s appearance was so jarring and puzzling that questions of health were immediately raised.

Is Hillary Clinton wearing a back brace now? Did she hurt herself AGAIN? #HillarysBackBrace pic.twitter.com/gz1364J4jv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 7, 2018

Hillary Clinton – bullet-proof vest or back brace ? pic.twitter.com/vTQQ7bmIR3 — deplorable susie (@gs777gs777) May 4, 2018

“Is Hillary Clinton wearing a back brace now?” asked Mark Dice on Twitter. “Did she hurt herself again?”

Another pointed out the oddity of Clinton wearing a scarf around her neck and a long coat despite the fact it was 80 degrees at the time she was photographed in New York.- READ MORE

