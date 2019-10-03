Hillary on The View: ‘I’ll come here if’ I announce 2020 campaign (VIDEO)

She was clearly uncomfortable with the question, and was thinking of what to say, don’t know how to read it, looks like she’s holding something back, and Chelsea looks like she doesn’t know what to say. What do you think? #Hillary2020 #HillaryClinton #TheView #StillWithHer pic.twitter.com/ardNo7fh30 — Hillary Clinton 2020 (@WithClinton2020) October 2, 2019

Hillary Clinton left the door very wide open today when she was asked to respond to speculation she’ll be a late entrant into the race for Democratic nomination for president.

During a Wednesday appearance on The View, co-host Abby Huntsman told Clinton her sister is “convinced” that the failed 2016 candidate will get into the 2020 race “in six months.”

“Six months?” an aghast Hillary responded, looking at her watch, seemingly indicating as though that would be too late.

Shaking her head as the other hosts asked if she was going to announce a campaign, “I would come here if I did,” Clinton responded, “I would quickly come here.” – READ MORE