Hillary Moans: ‘I’m the Most Investigated Innocent Person In America,’ Report Says

Caught on tape while filming a new Hulu documentary about her life, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reportedly claimed she is “the most investigated innocent person in America.”

According to The Daily Mail, which viewed an advance copy of the documentary, Clinton not only asserted of her use of emails “there was no law against it” and termed the criticism of her handling of the Benghazi affair a “character assault,” she played the victim card big-time, saying of her relationship with the press:

Going all the way back to the Whitewater days. I’ve never understood this and I will go to my grave not understanding it. All these things get disproved, but the press, and I’m talking about the major press, they always bite … And I don’t know why. There’s an old joke about an old guy who is walking along the edge of the cliff, he slips and as he’s falling down and he grabs onto a branch and he’s holding on and he’s praying, going “God, God I’ve lived a good life, I’ve done everything I supposed to do…please Lord help me, help me.” And then this voice comes out and says “There’s just something about you that pisses me off.”

A Gallup poll taken just before the 2016 election found that 52% of respondents thought the media favored Clinton; 8% thought the media favored Trump, so there’s that.

Clinton added, “I am the most investigated innocent person in America … This is not just politics, this is deep cultural stuff.” – READ MORE

