HILLARY: Maxine Waters will save America from racism (VIDEO)

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton thinks it’s self-evident that racists are running rampant in America, but she has faith “black women like my dear friend Maxine Waters” will save the country.

Clinton weighed in on the “war on truth” and alleged celebration of racism as the keynote speaker at the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee luncheon in Chicago on Thursday, where she applauded black women who are leading “hope and resilience” after the “devastating election,” the Chicago Tribune reports.

“You know, maybe I don’t need to say this because it’s pretty obvious: We are living in challenging times. We’re living through a war on truth, facts and reason, watching as racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and in the White House,” Clinton told the gathering in a video posted to YouTube. – READ MORE

