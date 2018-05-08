Hillary Jokes She Considered Permanently Moving to New Zealand After ’16 Loss

Hillary Clinton Joked On Monday That She Thought About Permanently Relocating To New Zealand After Her Crushing 2016 Presidential Election Loss To Donald Trump.

“I received a number of invitations from Kiwis to permanently relocate here,” Clinton said in Auckland. “I must say I really appreciated the offers and gave them some thought, but I’m going to stay put because we have work to do in my country as well.”

Clinton said she wanted to help Democrats “crack the code” to beat Trump the “reality TV” candidate” in 2020.

“Part of our problem was this unprecedented reality TV campaign and him being the first reality TV candidate in our history,” she reportedly said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1