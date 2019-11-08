Hillary jabs Warren: Medicare for All never going to happen

Hillary Clinton won’t say if she’ll enter the race for the Democratic nomination for president, but she had no problem taking jabs at Elizabeth Warren’s plans for healthcare and taxes.

Appearing at a New York Times book event, Clinton was asked about Warren’s beefy $52 trillion Medicare for All proposal.

After calling the debate “healthy,” Clinton critiqued her potential rival, noting 90 percent of Americans have health coverage in some form.

“I believe the smarter approach is to build on what we have. A public option is something I’ve been in favor of for a very long time. I don’t believe we should be in the midst of a big disruption while we are trying to get to 100 percent coverage and deal with cost…” she told Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Clinton complimented “mixed systems” in Switzerland and Germany.

When asked if Warren’s plan “would ever get enacted,” she said, “No, I don’t. I don’t.” – READ MORE