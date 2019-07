The failed 2016 candidate, who has claimed she will not run in 2020 for the Democratic nomination for president, is maintaining a campaign-like schedule.

She was in Atlanta today to accept the “Realizing The Dream” award at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and while there, she was introduced as “president.”

Hillary Clinton is introduced in Atlanta at the SCLC conference as “my president.” She laughs: “From your lips to God’s ears.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/wToU4PvSl3 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 19, 2019

.@HillaryClinton is in Atlanta today to accept the SCLC’s “Realizing the Dream” award pic.twitter.com/Chtq62lQjp — Ross Terrell (@RossTerrell7) July 19, 2019

