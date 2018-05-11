Hillary in Hermes: Clinton is spotted wearing yet another massive scarf

Hillary Clinton has donned yet another massive scarf during an appearance in Australia after earlier photos indicated she might be trying to hide a back brace.

The 70-year-old draped the $1,100 patterned Hermes cashmere blend shawl around her shoulders when she met with Australian former Prime Minister Julia Gillard in Melbourne on Thursday.

Her scarf was tied high around her neck and covered the top of her navy blue jacket.

It comes after social media users pointed out earlier in the week that Clinton was mostly likely opting for the style choice to hide a possible back brace. – READ MORE

