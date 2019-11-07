HILLARY: Giuliani ‘possessed’ by aliens who have ‘seized his brain’ (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton is worried Rudy Giuliani may have had his brain seized by aliens 👽 pic.twitter.com/IpkAkJZPjq — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 6, 2019

A couple of weeks ago, Hillary Clinton claimed Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is secretly a Russian asset working to undermine the party’s 2020 primary.

Now, she’s making the case that Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is possessed by aliens.

"Rudy Giuliani was a key player in all of this and you know him well from your time as a New York senator," The Late Late Show host James Corden told Clinton during an appearance on Tuesday.