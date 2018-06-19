Hillary fundraises off border ‘humanitarian crisis’

Hillary Clinton is very concerned about what’s happening on the southern border, and despite not being a candidate for anything (yet), she wants Americans to give her money to do something about it.

The failed Democratic candidate for president sent a fundraising email this afternoon to supporters, asking them to donate to her organization so it can exploit the “humanitarian crisis” she says is being created by “Trump’s immigration policies.”

She writes: What’s happening to families at the border right now is horrific: Nursing infants ripped away from their mothers. Parents told their toddlers are being taken to bathe or play, only to realize hours later that they aren’t coming back. Children incarcerated in warehouses and, according to more than one account, kept in cages. This is a moral and humanitarian crisis. Everyone of us who has ever held a child in their arms, and every human being with a sense of compassion and decency should be outraged.

Clinton goes on to ask supporters to donate to her organization, Onward Together, so it can in turn give money to organizations, such as the ACLU, as well as others, like “Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project,” and “La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE).” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1