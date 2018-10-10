Hillary Clinton: You Can’t Be Civil With GOP Because They Want to ‘Destroy What You Stand For’ (VIDEO)

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton told Christiane Amanpour.

"That's why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again," she continued. "But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength."

During an interview at the Atlantic Festival, failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election — an “attack” by a foreign power — to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Clinton addressed a variety of topics in her on-stage interview with Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, recycling a handful of excuses for her loss and accusing President Trump of embracing “white nationalism.” She also seemed to accuse the Trump campaign of taking part in an international “Vast Right Wing Conspiracy” to alter election results — a conspiracy that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s own year-long investigation has found no proof of.

“What we know now is incredibly troubling … we have been attacked by a foreign power and have done nothing,” she said.

"What we know now is incredibly troubling … we have been attacked by a foreign power and have done nothing," she said.

"It would be like — I can't even imagine — I mean, it's a horrible example, but after 9/11, [if] George W. Bush said, 'Well, I don't have time to meet. I don't have time to worry about this. It was terrible. We feel sorry about it. We'll rebuild New York and the Pentagon, but we're not going to worry about it.' Well at a certain point, that's what this is turning into. The evidence continues to accumulate," Clinton added.