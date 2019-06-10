Hillary Clinton: ‘You cannot read’ Mueller’s report without concluding obstruction ‘occurred’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said on Saturday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report clearly showed that obstruction of justice “occurred” during the Russia investigation.

“If you take the time to read the Mueller report, actually read it … you come to two inescapable conclusions,” she said while speaking at her alma mater Wellesley College.

Those conclusions, she said, were that Russia conducted a “sweeping” attempt to interfere in the 2016 election and that “obstruction of justice occurred.” “You cannot read the report, chapter and verse, fact after fact, without reaching those conclusions,” she said, according to a video posted by The Hill.

Although Clinton has called out Russian interference as a reason for her 2016 loss, Saturday’s comments appeared to be the first time she said the Mueller report definitively showed obstruction.

Mueller, during a press briefing in May, stopped short of exonerating Trump of that allegation but refused to prosecute him at least partially because of a Justice Department rule against charging a sitting president. – READ MORE

