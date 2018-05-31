Hillary Clinton, who Fleeced Haitian Earthquake victims of untold millions, says Trump’s response to Puerto Rico ‘an American tragedy’

Hillary Clinton slammed the Trump administration for its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year, saying that it’s time for the U.S. government to “step up & protect its people.”

Clinton cited in her tweet a study released this week that found that the death toll from the hurricane last year was more than 70 times the official government estimate.

“The US gov’t has failed its own citizens. The response itself is an American tragedy,” Clinton wrote.

“Hurricane season is about to begin in Puerto Rico. The administration must step up & protect its people,” she added.

