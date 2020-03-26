Hillary Clinton urges Americans not to listen to President Trump about coronavirus

Failed 2016 president candidate Hillary Clinton has been gleefully using the coronavirus to bash President Donald Trump ever since it began. Today, Clinton tried to undermine the president once again by urging the American people not to listen to Trump about coronavirus.

“Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse,” Clinton tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

Clinton was referring to an incident back in August 2017, when Trump briefly took off his protective glasses during an eclipse and looked up at the sky, according to The Hill. – READ MORE

