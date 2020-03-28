Hillary Clinton under fire for joke about US leading in virus cases: Trump ‘did promise America First’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was blasted on social media Friday for her swipe against President Trump amid the growing coronavirus outbreak within the U.S.

Since the availability of testing kits has broadened in recent days, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has skyrocketed. On Thursday, the U.S. has reportedly outpaced both China and Italy with more than 97,000 reported cases.

Clinton took the latest developments as an opportunity to knock her former 2016 rival on Twitter.

“He did promise ‘America First,'” Clinton wrote, referring to one of the president’s oft-repeated campaign slogans.

He did promise “America First.” https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

Her tweet was slammed by critics across Twitter.

“Delete your account. This isn’t the time. This can’t be the new normal, where American tragedy is applauded for the sake of political opportunism,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, wrote.

“This sort of vicious celebratory tone about Americans getting sick & dying during a deadly global pandemic is just appalling,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reacted.

“Hillary Clinton touting figures that are a result of Chinese disinformation to dunk on America and sick Americans is a pretty good reminder why she lost in 2016,” National Republican Senatorial Committee senior advisor Matt Whitlock said.

“This is beyond the pale,” Human Events managing editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted. – read more

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --