Hillary Clinton tweets Christmas message with image from her time living in White House

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday wished her Twitter followers a merry Christmas with a holiday greeting that included a decades-old image of her family’s time in the White House.

In a tweet, the former secretary of State and first lady shared an image of herself, former President Clinton and their daughter Chelsea Clinton enjoying Christmas in the White House.

It wasn’t immediately clear what year the photo was taken, as the Clintons held Christmas celebrations in the White House every year from 1993 to 2000.

“Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today!” Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic Party’s 2016 nominee for president, wrote on Twitter.

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/J1htJS8G46 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 25, 2018

Clinton has not ruled out a 2020 run against President Trump, and told Recode’s Kara Swisher in October that she still would like to be president, though she has shown disdain for the idea of running a campaign. – READ MORE