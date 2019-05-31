Hillary Clinton to serve as keynote speaker at cyber defense summit

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will serve as a keynote speaker at the Cyber Defense Summit 2019, the cybersecurity company FireEye announced on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion,” a tweet from the company read.

FireEye’s website touted its “informative and insightful keynotes from industry thought leaders.” “Take this opportunity to share best practices, learn about the latest advancements, and enhance your cyber preparedness,” the company said of the event.

CLINTON CALLS OUT RUSSIA FOR ELECTION LOSS

The event is designed to inform executives on cybersecurity, as well as security practitioners on how to “mitigate, detect, and respond to cyber attacks.”

Her comments will follow a slew of appearances in which she attributed her 2016 loss partly to Russian cyber activities used to interfere in the election. In May, she said the election was “stolen” from her. – READ MORE

