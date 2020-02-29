Hillary Clinton to Reportedly Launch a Podcast: ‘She’ll Do Some Ranting and Raving’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is wanting everyone to be able to hear what she has to say at any time, as she is reportedly getting ready to launch a podcast.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is looking to take what she has to say to a podcast, according to Politico. It is set to launch late spring.

This comes at a time that several Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination in hopes to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

As for how she will run the podcast — which iHeartMedia will co-produced — Clinton was reportedly intrigued with how late-night host Conan O’Brien ran his audio show, after she appeared on an hourlong show back in December.

The source also noted that Clinton “wants to try to have a wider-ranging conversation that will be lasting, so you can listen to it in a year or you can listen to it tomorrow and it will be interesting.”

“And then, of course, she’ll do some ranting and raving about news of the day,” the person added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --