Hillary Clinton suggests talks with Iran as Trump threatens force

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton indicated Monday that the United States should be engaging in more diplomacy with Iran.

“You know Winston Churchill famously said in his typical quotable fashion: ‘jaw, jaw, jaw is always better than war, war, war,'” the former secretary of state said when asked by political journalist Nicholas Ballasy about Iran and President Trump’s handling of that situation. She was attending a memorial service for Democratic Rep. Ellen Tauscher, who died in April.

While she didn’t specifically mention Trump, her comments came as he threatened the rogue nation in an apparent response to its provocations.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” he tweeted on Sunday. – READ MORE

