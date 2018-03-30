Hillary Clinton Suffers 90% Cut In Speech Fee

After embarrassing herself and creating yet another obstacle for Congressional Democrats to overcome later this year during a disastrous trip to India earlier this month, Hillary Clinton is taking a massive 90% cut to her typical speaking fee for an engagement at one of New Jersey’s most prestigious universities.

Clinton made her less-than-triumphant return to the Garden State on Thursday to deliver a talk about American democracy and her role in shaping the the American woman’s place in political life, according to NJ.com.

Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments – ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment.

Clinton famously charged $300,000 for a speech at another prestigious state school – UCLA – back in 2014, with a fee of $250,000 generally accepted as the norm. – READ MORE

