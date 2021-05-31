Hillary Clinton Spreads Fake News: ‘Angry Mob’ At the Capitol ‘Killed a Policeman’

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) shared fake news on Friday, the day Senate Republicans blocked a bill aiming to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 protests and riots at the U.S. Capitol, asserting that the “angry mob” that rushed the U.S. Capitol that day “killed a policeman.”

“An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened,” Clinton said:

An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2021