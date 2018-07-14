Hillary Clinton Sounds Like She’s Running in 2020

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is really sounding as if she is considering another bid for the presidency in 2020.

Clinton gave a campaign-style speech Friday at the American Federation of Teachers conference in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania is a key swing state in presidential elections.

The former Democratic presidential candidate spent a great deal of time hammering the president for his temporary enforcement of a policy that separates children from their parents who immigrated to the U.S. illegally. Clinton also zoned in on the Republican campaigns to repeal and replace Obamacare and the 2017 tax reform bill, labeling it a giveaway to the wealthy and corporate interests.

Clinton kicked off the speech claiming the nation is on “the front lines” of some of the most urgent fights for “our nation’s future.”

“We have to gear up again, because the challenges we face now are truly unlike any that we’ve seen for quite some time,” Clinton told a crowd Friday. “We thought we had won. Now the pressures and forces against progress are stronger than ever. They control our government and they are determined to have their way.”

“I am very grateful for your support during the 2016 campaign and I’m even more grateful, however, that, here and now, you continue to stand up for the values we share,” Clinton said. “I believe with all my heart that the test of any society is how we treat the most vulnerable among us. Particularly, our youngest, our oldest, our people with disabilities. And right now my friends, our country is failing that test.”

A June Harvard CAPS and Harris’s poll found that Democrats rank Clinton their second choice for the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, just behind former Vice President Joe Biden.- READ MORE

One of former President Bill Clinton’s past advisers is pleading with Hillary Clinton not to run for president in 2020, amid speculation that she is mulling throwing her hat once again in the ring.

Lanny Davis, the former special counsel to President Clinton, said Wednesday that he would advise Hillary Clinton against launching another bid for the presidency “for her sake and her family’s sake.”

“She has so much to give in public service, and for her sake and her family’s sake, she has so much to give in public service, I hope she doesn’t put herself through it again,” Davis, who currently is a member of the legal team representing President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, said to the Hill.

Davis noted that he does not know if Clinton is actually considering another run, which would be her third, but speculation has kicked up again since the New York Post reported over the weekend that she might be gearing up for another bid. – READ MORE

Former Hillary Clinton campaign strategist Adrienne Elrod on Monday dismissed rumors of Clinton launching another presidential run, calling them a “pipe dream.”

“It’s silly. It’s a pipe dream. I mean, look, she’s made it very clear that after this last run she’s done,” Elrod, who served as Clinton’s strategic communications director, told Hill TV’s Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on “Rising.” “It’s time for new faces to come in,” she added.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know that a run this time around would yield a first- or second-place finish. I think there’s a lot of new people in the party who are stepping forward. I think we’ve got a very deep bench of strong candidates and she knows this,” she said.

Elrod went on to say if she was asked, she would advise Clinton against launching another bid for the White House.- READ MORE

