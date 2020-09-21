Hillary Clinton says McConnell, Trump move to confirm Ginsburg successor shows ‘lust for power’

Former Democratic president Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Sunday both weighed in on the fight over the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was a trailblazer for women’s rights and the face of the liberal bloc on the Supreme Court — and Hillary Clinton accused Republicans of a “lust for power” in moving to quickly confirm Ginsburg’s successor.

Hillary Clinton was part of a major Supreme Court battle after the death of late Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016 as she ran for president. Senate Republicans chose to hold Scalia’s seat open until after the presidential election that year, meaning that Clinton was running with a Supreme Court seat on the line. Now President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be doing the same, she said, and Republicans are in the wrong for trying to push through a nomination before Inauguration Day in January.

“The decision that Senator McConnell made back in 2016 in the midst of that presidential election, but at a much earlier time when Justice Scalia unexpectedly passed away, is what should be the standard now,” Hillary Clinton said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday. She added Republicans should be “held to account” for their previous actions.

She added: “But as you clearly heard, that is not what they are intending and it’s another blow to our institutions. Our institutions are being basically undermined by the lust for power, power for personal gain in the case of the president or power for institutional gain in the case of Mitch McConnell.” – READ MORE

