Hillary Clinton vehemently denied in an interview Sunday that her husband’s extramarital affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky was an abuse of power and added that former President Bill Clinton was right not to resign amid a scandal that led to his impeachment on perjury and obstruction charges.

“Absolutely not,” the former first lady said during the CBS “Sunday Morning” interview when asked if Bill Clinton should have stepped down.

“It wasn’t an abuse of power?” CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked.

Clinton responded: “No. No.”

Hillary Clinton, who went on to be elected to the Senate and served as President Obama's secretary of state, said the relationship was not an abuse of power because Lewinsky "was an adult." At the time of the affair, Lewinsky was 22.