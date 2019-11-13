Hillary Clinton Says ‘Grown-Up’ Male Leaders Are ‘Scared’ of Greta Thunberg

A lot of “grown-up male leaders” are scared of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, failed U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday, adding she finds it hard to understand the current state of politics.

Clinton was speaking in London alongside her daughter Chelsea at the launch of their co-authored book – The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories Of Courage And Resilience.

In it they share the stories of the women who have inspired them, with the 16-year-old Swede among them.

“It’s been fascinating to watch how scared a lot of grown up male leaders are of this young 16-year-old girl who speaks up about the threat of climate change,” Clinton said in London. “She is a young women, so the idea that she is standing up and speaking out as effectively as she has just rattles all of the paradigms that people still live with.”

Clinton pointed to what she called, "ancient DNA imprinting" that determines "'This is what women are supposed to do and this is what they are supposed to look like' and you are not supposed to be so pushy and aggressive … it is maddening how much that still operates."