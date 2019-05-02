Hillary Clinton says calling for Attorney General Barr to resign ‘makes perfect sense’ (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that she thinks it “makes perfect sense” for Democrats to call for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr over his handling of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report.

Speaking to Rachel Maddow on MSNBC on Wednesday following Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Clinton said that Barr was hired only to defend Trump from Mueller:

Hillary Clinton: "Calling for" AG Barr's "resignation makes perfect sense, because he's not discharging the duties of the office; he's not going to resign, and at this point, I think that we know what we need to know about him." pic.twitter.com/iCrFdzi0L0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 2, 2019

"Calling for his resignation makes perfect sense," Clinton argued, "because he's not discharging the duties of the office, he's not going to resign, and at this point, I think that we know what we need to know about him. Bob Mueller has made that abundantly clear, that he has not presented accurately the context, the nature, and the substance of the investigation."