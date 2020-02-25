Hillary Clinton re-emerges, blasts Trump as ‘clear and present danger to democracy and to our future’

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton showed how classless she is once again this week when she blasted President Donald Trump, making it clear that she is still not over losing to him in 2016.

Clinton made her latest anti-Trump comments when she was talking to journalists on the red carpet at the Berlin film festival, according to Yahoo News.

“I will support the nominee of our party because I think that our current president is a clear and present danger to democracy and to our future,” Clinton said.

Clinton went on to say that she will not be endorsing a specific candidate in the Democratic race, saying that she would “leave that to the voters.”

She also defended comments that she made about candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in her new documentary.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician,” Clinton said in the film. – READ MORE

