Hillary Clinton Promotes Fundraising for Illegal Border Crossers

Former Secretary Of State And Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Is Not Only Weighing In On Parents And Children Crossing The U.s. Southern Border Illegally In Speeches And On Social Media, But She Is Also Promoting A Left-wing Online Fundraising Site That Is Collecting Money For People Breaking The Law.

Hillary Clinton tweeted about the ActBlue website on Tuesday and the $500,000 raised so far, and she encouraged her followers to contribute.

“Donate to support families at the border,” the website states.

“We can be heartbroken about what’s happening at the border, but we shouldn’t feel hopeless,” the website states. – READ MORE

